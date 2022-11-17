Liverpool will be without key star for a long time – Pep Lijnders has confirmed it

Liverpool have been handed some positive news on the injury front with Luis Diaz potentially set to take a more active part in the club’s Dubai training camp.

Diogo Jota, however, will be out of action for a while longer it seems with Pep Lijnders confirming the Portuguese international will ‘continue his rehab’ with the Merseysiders in the United Arab Emirates.

“Luis definitely, if everything goes to plan. We can’t wait to see him back, he is this player who smiles when he has the ball at his feet,” Jurgen Klopp’s No.2 told the club’s official website.

“Diogo will join us to continue his rehab. The conditions to train and recover in Dubai are just very, very good.

“A change of scenery is always a welcome factor when recovering from a long-term injury.”

The former Wolves attacker, unfortunately, suffered a serious calf injury in the 1-0 encounter against Manchester City.

James Pearce has already confirmed that we look set to be without the 25-year-old until late January or early February, though the return to form of Darwin Nunez should allow us to get by until after the opening of the winter window.

It’s a massive shame that the forward has been a serious victim of the club’s lack of a proper pre-season following a particularly demanding 2021/22 campaign.

Hopefully, he’ll come back fit and firing in the second-half of the season and play a big part in our push for top four football and some silverware.

