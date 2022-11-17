Reported Liverpool target has just heaped huge praise on Jordan Henderson

Jude Bellingham has named Jordan Henderson as the ‘most professional’ player in the current England squad.

The Borussia Dortmund teenager, who is believed to be a major transfer target for Liverpool, is currently in Qatar alongside the Reds captain as the Three Lions continue preparations for their World Cup opener with Iran on Monday.

Our No. 14 is one of the most experienced players in Gareth Southgate’s squad and it appears that the younger members of the squad have noticed the former Sunderland man’s impressive professionalism.

“At England, I’d probably say Hendo [is the most professional],” Bellingham told Sky Sports (as quoted by Liverpool Echo). “He’s always doing extra sessions and always working hard on the pitch – even in the gym he’s always putting it in.”

The 32-year-old has won every major trophy possible at club level and he will be hoping to earn more success on the international stage in Qatar.

England have only won one major trophy and that was the 1966 edition of the World Cup but after reaching the semi-final of the tournament four years ago as well as finishing as runners-up in the European Championships last summer, expectations are high across the nation.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the other Liverpool star that will be representing the Three Lions in the Middle East and it appears that he’s been working hard trying to build a relationship with Bellingham as Jurgen Klopp’s side continue to be linked with a move for the former Birmingham City star.

Following the completion of the tournament in the Gulf Nation, Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has admitted that he’ll ask Jude Bellingham whether he wants to ‘stay or go’.

It’s credit to Henderson’s attitude and work rate that he’s been singled out as the ‘most professional’ and let’s hope he can have a successful tournament and return back to Merseyside fully fit.

