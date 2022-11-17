Sadio Mane will miss the World Cup as heartbreaking injury update shared

It’s a sad day for former Liverpool star Sadio Mane and the Senegal national team as the forward has been officially ruled out of the World Cup.

The news was confirmed by the Senegalese federation and has since been relayed on Twitter by Fabrizio Romano.

BREAKING: Sadio Mané will miss the World Cup, Senegal confirms. He will not be able to be part of the squad as he’s not recovering from his injury. 🚨🇸🇳 #WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/RIn9ISBGi0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 17, 2022

The 30-year-old attacker has been in fine form for Bayern Munich since his switch away from L4 this summer, amassing 15 goal contributions in 23 games (across all competitions) this season.

READ MORE: Lallana has just perfectly explained why LFC must sign player he’d find annoying

We at the Empire of the Kop would like to firstly wish the former Anfield favourite well in his recovery efforts.

It’s a huge shame that players of the calibre of Mane, Bobby Firmino and Mo Salah – a forward line that once dominated the European stage – won’t be gracing the turf. That’s not forgetting either the absence of Diogo Jota after a calf injury sustained during the 1-0 win over Manchester City ensured he’d be out of action until late January at the earliest.

There’s no question that our former No.10 will be a big miss in Qatar, though we hope the issue doesn’t keep him out of action for a prolonged period of time.

🔴 EOTK INSIDER 🔴: FSG want to sell Liverpool? What’s actually going to happen?… and more