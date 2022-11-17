‘I’ve never seen before’ – Minamino admits Liverpool player surprised him in training

Taki Minamino has admitted he’s never seen the exercises Thiago Alcantara performed in training, during his time at Anfield, before.

The former Liverpool star reflected on his time under Jurgen Klopp, a period that saw him lift the Premier League title, the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup, with him playing a particularly integral role in the club’s run for the latter two.

“Salah and Mane were the two players who trained more than anyone,” the Japanese international Kyodo News+ (via the Echo). “Thiago got lots of injuries but he was really professional, trying to avoid them by doing exercises I’ve never seen before.”

The 27-year-old has since made the switch to Monaco via a summer transfer and hasn’t quite hit the ground running in the French top-flight, amassing four goal contributions in 14 appearances (across all competitions).

READ MORE: Liverpool star who has featured just seven times this season set to be offered new contract – Paul Joyce

It’s a huge shame to have lost players like the forward along with fellow super sub Divock Origi – two players who were a big part of our attempt to land a famous quadruple haul of silverware.

Injuries have been the main contributing factor, along with mental and physical fatigue from the prior campaign, to our early struggles in 2022/23, though one can’t deny the negative impact of losing such important squad players.

We’ve got nothing but respect for Minamino, however, and we hope he makes a big success of his time in France.

🔴 EOTK INSIDER 🔴: FSG want to sell Liverpool? What’s actually going to happen?… and more