(Video) Darwin Nunez on the prospect of playing in his first ever World Cup

There will be plenty of Liverpool fans tuning in to Uruguay’s games to cheer on Darwin Nunez and the forward has shared his feelings on playing in the World Cup for the first time.

Speaking on Liverpool’s YouTube channel, our No.27 said: “It will be my first World Cup and I will enjoy it very much, as it should be. And, of course, with players that I used to watch on the TV when I was a kid, today I am facing them in the World Cup”.

Playing alongside Luis Suarez is a perfect example of how past and present will meet in this tournament and the 23-year-old will be hoping to announce himself on the biggest stage of all.

Let’s hope he can have a happy and healthy experience in Qatar and that we see a confident forward return and ready to take the Premier League and Champions League by storm.

You can watch Nunez’ thoughts on his first World Cup (from 0:30) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

