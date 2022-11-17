(Video) ‘Apart from myself?’ – Andy Robertson names Jurgen Klopp’s best signing during his time at Liverpool

Andy Robertson has explained that Mo Salah is the best signing Jurgen Klopp has made during his time at Liverpool.

The Scotland captain arrived on Merseyside from Hull City back in 2017 and under the watchful eye of the German tactician has become recognised as one of the best left back’s in the world.

Signing for the Reds for a fee in the region of £8m, the 28-year-old really is one of the biggest bargains in recent history but our No. 26 has explained that the signing of the Egyptian King is the best piece of business that has been done under the former Borussia Dortmund head coach.

Salah is a world class player and someone that has helped bring the glory days back to Liverpool.

He appears to break a new record each week and it was great to see him sign a new long-term contract earlier this year – the former AS Roma man has netted 170 goals and registered 63 assists in 275 games for the club (across all competitions).

As pointed out by Robertson in the clip, there have been a number of brilliant signings in recent seasons, though.

The likes of Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker and Fabinho have all helped bring success back to L4 and hopefully we can have more success in the transfer market in the near future.

Check Robbo speaking below via @SalahCentral on Twitter:

Andy Robertson names Mohamed Salah as the best signing of the Klopp era 🤝 pic.twitter.com/WNoOVeO1Nh — Salah Central (@SalahCentral) November 15, 2022

