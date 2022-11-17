‘Retro tracksuits and stuff like that’ – Andy Robertson names the ‘worst dressed’ out of his current Liverpool teammates

Andy Robertson has revealed that Nat Phillips is the worst-dressed out of his current Liverpool teammates.

The Scotsman did reveal that if Divock Origi was still at the club then he would’ve said the Belgian, but after he joined AC Milan earlier this year, our No. 26 explained that it’s the Bolton-born teammate that deserves the title.

Our No. 47 doesn’t earn much game time under Jurgen Klopp but after his heoric efforts that helped us finish in the top four during the 2020/21 campaign, he will forever be a huge favourite on the Red half of Merseyside.

“In my opinion we lost the worst dressed in the summer in Divock Origi,” the former Hull City defender joked whilst speaking to Pitch Side on YouTube.

“A lot of people loved his dress sense… he was very out there but I just couldn’t have it.

“So now… Nat Phillips… really retro tracksuits and stuff like that – baggy trousers. But he actually pulls it off so it’s a really hard one.”

Robertson does actually compliment Phillips by claiming he suits some of the questionable rig outs and it once again shows the banter and strong relationship the entire squad share with each other.

The Scotland captain named Jordan Henderson as ‘best dressed’, Lionel Messi as his toughest opponent and believes either Brazil or Argentina will win the Qatar World Cup.

The full-back also discussed who he believes the best signing has been during the Klopp era.

It’s great to see Robbo speaking so honestly about himself, his teammates and football in general.

Watch the video below via Pitch Side on YouTube with the ‘worst dressed’ debate coming at 3:30:

