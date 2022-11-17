Romano reveals Liverpool beat three clubs to Luis Diaz & explains how Klopp ‘made the difference’

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool beat Barcelona, Tottenham and West Ham to the signing of Luis Diaz in January.

The Colombian joined the Reds from FC Porto earlier this year and has become a huge favourite of supporters at Anfield with his tireless work rate and energetic performances.

The Italian transfer specialist explained what ‘made the difference’ as the Merseysiders beat their rivals to secure the 25-year-old’s signature.

“My understanding is that Barcelona had conversations with the player’s agents but it was never got to an advanced stage between the clubs as Porto wanted a €60m package for him,” Romano told CaughtOffisde.

“There was also interest from others – Tottenham and West Ham were also pushing – but in the end Klopp and Liverpool’s plans made the difference.”

Diaz has netted 10 goals and registered six assists in 38 appearances for the club (across all competitions) and has become a key part of the side out on the left wing.

He’s currently sidelined after picking up a serious knee injury during the defeat to Arsenal last month but there have been positive updates in recent weeks with the winger now back running on grass as his rehab continues.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta spoke publicly recently and confirmed that the Catalan outfit even held discussions with Diaz’s agent before he moved to Anfield, admitting that Klopp’s side ‘got ahead’ of the Spaniards.

With his direct style of play and willingness to test the opposition’s backline we’re delighted with the impact the Colombia international has made since his arrival in England.

We can’t wait to see him back in action after the World Cup and wish him all the best as his recovery continues.

