What Cristiano Ronaldo has said about World Cup will shock fans

Cristiano Ronaldo has called for debates around the morality of the World Cup to be put to one side to allow people to enjoy the event.

The Manchester United star has attracted heavy criticism of late for his comments around the club and manager, openly telling Piers Morgan that he has no respect for his current boss.

“We should focus only on football, the competition. For people to enjoy,” the Portuguese international told TalkTV, as covered on Twitter below.

Given the clear human rights concerns surrounding Qatar, it’s difficult to see the 37-year-old’s point ahead of the start of the competition.

Whilst we can absolutely appreciate the frustrations of footballers and coaches put on the spot and told to act as standard setters for critique in the United Arab Emirates, it’s utterly bizarre that Ronaldo has gone as far as to suggest debates should be sidelined.

It’s one thing to wish to stay impartial as a sportsman for the purpose of focusing on the competition but to actively suggest we shouldn’t be bringing up these kinds of moral debates is positively outrageous.

Just because we’re critiquing the event long after the award to Qatar doesn’t make the concerns of many illegitimate or any less profound.

