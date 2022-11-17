(Video) Sterling, Coady and Walker on Gerrard being the ‘best England midfielder of all time’

Steven Gerrard is loved by all Liverpool supporters and two former Reds joined Kyle Walker in sharing their opinions on whether he is the greatest midfielder England has ever seen.

Raheem Sterling and Conor Coady were both at the club during our former captain’s time at Anfield and it was interesting to see that the current Chelsea man clearly has a lot of respect for his former teammate.

READ MORE: (Video) Darwin Nunez on the prospect of playing in his first ever World Cup

The turn to Frank Lampard from the current Everton defender was comical, with Coady again being reluctant to pick a side on whether he preferred his current boss or childhood hero.

The debate is interesting though and it’s clear that it was a hard choice between the two above mentioned players and Paul Scholes – an age old debate – but we all know the winner is clearly Stevie G.

You can Coady, Sterling and Walker debate Gerrard’s legacy (from 2:34) via LADbible TV on YouTube:

🔴 EOTK INSIDER 🔴: FSG want to sell Liverpool? What’s actually going to happen?… and more