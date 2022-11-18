Arsenal working hard to snap up reported Liverpool midfield target – Graeme Bailey

Graeme Bailey has claimed that Arsenal are putting in the work to snap up Youri Tielemans ahead of his contract expiring in the summer.

The Belgian international has previously been linked with a switch to Liverpool, though the reporter informed TEAMtalk that the Gunners are big fans of the 25-year-old.

“It seems Leicester would be willing to let him leave in the summer on a free instead and when he is available, Arsenal like him a lot and have a done a great deal of work on him,” the journalist told the publication.

That shouldn’t rule out the Merseysiders from eyeing up an alternative talent, of course.

There have been glimpses in recent weeks hinting that Fabinho will be back to his glowing best after the World Cup and it simply can’t be overlooked that the Reds will be able to hand a big rest to key man Thiago Alcantara who has not been included in Spain’s World Cup squad.

Regardless, the midfield department has massively underperformed this term and it would be negligent beyond belief to leave all our transfer business to the summer when three midfielders are due to leave once their contracts expire.

It seems more likely than not, then, that a new option will be brought in during the winter window and, hopefully, have a transformative effect on our fortunes for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign.

