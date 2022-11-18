How one Man City injury could harm Liverpool’s chances of signing Bellingham

One could be easily fooled into assuming that Jude Bellingham was far more senior a talent than his birth certificate claims.

At 19 years of age, he’s already captained Borussia Dortmund and looks potentially set to take on a starting role at the World Cup in Qatar in light of Kalvin Phillips’ prior injury limiting his game time this term.

Whilst that’s a groundbreaking reality for the teenager, it’s one that could prove harmful to his prospects of signing for Liverpool.

“If staying in England was the easier option, Bellingham could easily have taken it. Did he make the right call? The best way of answering that is to say that at 19, he has every chance of starting under Gareth Southgate at the World Cup,” The Athletic reported.

“Kalvin Phillips was ahead of him for a while internationally as half of England’s midfield pair with Declan Rice, but Phillips needed shoulder surgery earlier this season. It feels very much as if Bellingham could be edging ahead in the pecking order.

“No wonder, really, when Bellingham’s game is considered.”

Interest in Bellingham will only be amplified should he enjoy a positive campaign in Doha, though it could make it all the more difficult for the Reds to agree a deal given that his current club will more than likely set a higher asking price as a result.

We’ve already had to steel ourselves against the possibility of Dortmund asking for €150m – an already monumental figure for a midfielder (though not undeserved).

Anything exceeding that could very well force our recruitment team to explore other avenues, particularly if the club hasn’t yet changed hands amid FSG’s ongoing investigation for potential investors.

