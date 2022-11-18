‘We’re exploring…’ – FSG make fresh statement on Liverpool sale & potential deal

FSG have officially confirmed their willingness to remain stewards of Liverpool Football Club if they can’t find a suitable suitor.

This update comes courtesy of Kevin Palmer on Twitter whilst John W. Henry and Co. continue to explore options in the market.

FSG have confirmed publicly for the first time that they are 'exploring' the sale of the club, but are happy to remain as Anfield owners if they can't do a deal #LFC — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) November 18, 2022

The Americans are already said to be in talks with one group whilst Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment remain a ‘genuine’ contender, though Tom Werner’s latest comments on the matter may have thrown a spanner into the works.

“We’re exploring a sale, but there’s no urgency, no time frame for us, and as far as I’m concerned, it’s business as usual,” the Reds’ chairman is quoted as telling the Boston Globe (via the Echo). “One outcome could be our continued stewardship for quite a while.”

It goes to prove, to a certain extent, that Fenway do indeed care a great deal about the legacy they leave behind at Anfield.

With the club eyeing up potential signings like Jude Bellingham, of course, that news may not be taken well by fans universally, though it’s arguably a far better scenario to see us remain in FSG’s hands than an organisation with human rights abuses or a reputation for incompetent decision-making.

Interest in Liverpool will persist and we’ve no doubt an appropriate party will be identified who can take us in the right direction.

