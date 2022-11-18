FSG chief has proved Richard Keys’ Liverpool sale claim absolutely wrong

Richard Keys expressed his belief that FSG’s comments on the future of Liverpool indicated that they weren’t prepared to sell the club in full.

The journalist has since, arguably, been proved incorrect by chairman Tom Werner’s comments revealing that the Americans are in fact ‘exploring a sale’.

“My reading of what I have heard is that FSG has not put Liverpool up for sale,” the beIN Sports presenter spoke on the Keys & Gray podcast (in quotes carried by the Echo).

“Not. Liverpool’s owners have been looking for investment, which is an entirely different thing. That is my reading of it.

“I don’t think FSG are bailing at all. But I do believe they are looking around, which explains why [Jurgen] Klopp said what he said recently about competing with clubs owned by nation states, that it’s impossible for them to do so. Everybody has written they are for sale, I don’t think they are.”

There had, admittedly, been a great deal of disagreement between various sources online over Fenway’s plans, though it has become increasingly clear that the owners are prepared to consider a change of hands.

It’s a reality that may very well suit Jurgen Klopp’s men too given the landscape is currently dominated by the well-financed outfits of the likes of Manchester City.

For Liverpool, however, it remains critical that whoever comes next after FSG is not only able to fund a serious overhaul of the midfield (and any transfer projects beyond that) but are competent owners beyond the pitch.

That’s a tricky task for John W. Henry and Co. without giving serious consideration to petrostate buyer, though not entirely impossible.

