Steven Gerrard a ‘massive fan’ of Liverpool linked Chelsea star; yet to reach agreement on fresh deal with the Blues

Liverpool are believed to be keeping tabs on Mason Mount as uncertainty continues over his Chelsea future and former Reds captain Steven Gerrard has already admitted he’s a ‘massive fan’ of the Blues No. 19.

The 23-year-old, who is currently in Qatar with Gareth Southgate’s England squad, has just over 18 months remaining on his current deal with the Stamford Bridge outfit and talks over a new contract are set to continue in the new year.

The versatile attacker has been in discussion over a fresh deal already, however, and with no signs of a breakthrough that has led to speculation that suggests Jurgen Klopp’s side and Serie A giants Juventus would be interested in a move – according to The Guardian’s Jacob Steinberg.

“I’ve watched his progress – of course I have,” ex-Aston Villa boss Gerrard said before facing Chelsea last December (via the Liverpool Echo). “He’s a big talent for the country. I’m a massive fan of Mason.

READ MORE: Journalist’s fresh Jude Bellingham update could give Liverpool the upper hand in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund star

“He plays with a smile on his face. He can create, he can score and he’s already a European Cup winner so I don’t think he needs the likes of myself to big him up or praise him.

“But I must say I’m a fan. I just hope he doesn’t have such a strong performance at the weekend.”

It’s clear that Mount is recognised as a top talent and Liverpool fans will be pleased to see that’s received praise from a former Anfield favourite already.

His performances this season haven’t quite been at the level that many would expect from a player of his quality but he’ll be hoping to impress while at the World Cup.

Across 21 appearances this season for the two-time European Cup winners (all competitions), the England international has scored twice and registered six assists.

He’s been at Chelsea since the age of six, however, so you’d expect him to be eager to extend his stay with the side from the capital.

Reinforcements in the midfield department at Liverpool is believed to be a priority for Jurgen Klopp, however, so this is certainly one to keep an eye on.

🔴 EOTK INSIDER 🔴: FSG want to sell Liverpool? What’s actually going to happen?… and more