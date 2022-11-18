How Haaland will help Bellingham choose next club amid heavy Liverpool links – Ben Jacobs

Jude Bellingham will assess more than just a team’s performance when deciding on his next destination beyond Borussia Dortmund.

This comes courtesy of CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs who told Chelsea News that the England international will follow in Erling Haaland’s footsteps in grading his potential suitors.

“Bellingham will do exactly what [Erling] Haaland did, he will score exactly who he joins,” the journalist said.

“Haaland looked at the sentiment but also created a bunch of columns ranging from manager to teammates, to training facilities, to where the team was, and so on.

“He wanted to see if the data added up. I think Bellingham will do the same.”

The 19-year-old has been in superb form once again this term, amassing 12 goal contributions in 22 games, attracting serious interest from Anfield as a result.

Though our current performance levels are far from inspiring, we can only hope that we’ll pick up from where we left off prior to the World Cup and be back safely in the top four spaces come the summer.

We shouldn’t entirely rule out climbing up the spots to mount a late charge for the title either, especially if the club recruits well in January.

Either way, we should have more than enough going for us in other departments to compensate for one poor campaign (so far, by our own high standards).

