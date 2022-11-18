Liverpool to ‘monitor’ the performances of 20-year-old La Liga star at World Cup – report

Liverpool scouts are heading to Qatar to ‘monitor’ the performances of Nico Williams with Jurgen Klopp reportedly wanting to sign another winger.

The Athletic Bilbao star has been linked with a move to Anfield previously and with him earning a spot in Luis Enrique’s World Cup squad, the Merseysiders have the perfect opportunity to watch the 20-year-old closely – this is according to a report by Fichajes (via Sport Witness).

He’s not a guaranteed starter for the Spaniards but after impressing for the Basque outfit recently, he’s certainly in with a chance to shine on the biggest of stages.

Williams, who is the younger brother of fellow Bilbao favourite Inaki, has four goals and four assists in 15 appearances this term (across all competitions) and his frightening pace is something that wreaks havoc amongst the opponents’ backline.

The report claims that the youngster is happy with the La Liga outfit and has a deal that runs until 2024 but with a number of clubs monitoring his situation, Klopp’s men are believed to ‘lead the race’.

We already have a number of options at the top end of the pitch with Bobby Firmino, Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah all impressing this season.

Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz remain sidelined through injury at the moment and our German tactician may be eager to add one more option in that department.

Taki Minamino and Divock Origi left the club in the summer and the superb cover that they offered in attack is yet to be fully replaced.

Strengthening the midfield remains our main priority across the next two transfer windows but if Williams continues to impress then this is certainly one to keep an eye on.

