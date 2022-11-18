What one Liverpool star is doing on international duty hints at summer transfer plan

With the race for Jude Bellingham already heating up well ahead of the summer transfer window, everything the Englishman says or does is being analysed with the finest of toothcombs.

It was only inevitable, then, that Trent Alexander-Arnold spending time with the Borussia Dortmund star in Doha, whilst England prepare for their first World Cup group stage clash with Iran, would inspire some excitement within the Liverpool fanbase.

The pair have already been spotted together on several occasions with Dominic King reporting that the internationals have been inseparable since landing in Qatar’s capital.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jude Bellingham have been inseparable 👀. Wherever one is the other isn’t far away since arriving in Doha with England. [Dominic King]

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jude Bellingham have been inseparable 👀. Wherever one is the other isn't far away since arriving in Doha with England. [Dominic King]

It’s far from unusual for players to form close bonds with teammates originating from different outfits.

Though this shouldn’t be taken as a clear sign that we’re already tapping up the 19-year-old with a view to getting ahead of the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City in the summer, it’s hard to imagine conversations steering entirely clear of life in Merseyside.

Bellingham will need assurances that his next club gives him the best platform to realise the full extent of his frightening potential.

Given Alexander-Arnold’s meteoric rise in football – winning every piece of silverware on offer in club football by the age of 23 – playing under Jurgen Klopp is highly unlikely to have a negative impact on the teenager’s personal development.

