19-year-old ‘beast’ seen as his nation’s most exciting prospect amid Liverpool links

Liverpool are well-known for their transfer policy of bringing in young talent, usually within the 20-24 age range, that the club can develop into the next world-class sensation.

In Jude Bellingham, the Reds would be getting more ready-made talent, amazingly, at 19 years of age.

“Bellingham plays with a maturity and intelligence well beyond his years,” as was reported by ESPN.

“Though capable of occupying all roles in the centre of midfield, the England international is likely to operate as an attack-minded No. 8 in Qatar.

“Smooth on the ball with excellent vision, a varied range of passing and great athleticism, he is as complete as midfielders come at this age.

“A generational talent whose breakout at the World Cup could be pivotal to a successful campaign for England.”

The Englishman has earned plaudits far and wide for his meteoric rise in the sport with Rio Ferdinand having recently branded the midfielder ‘a beast’ (via BT Sport).

Judging by what the Borussia Dortmund star has already achieved in his career both domestically and on an international basis, whoever wins the race for his signature in the summer will be getting an absolute force of nature.

Do Liverpool stand a good chance of being that lucky outfit?

The links keep coming but financial realities around a potential deal suggest it’s improbable and may very well cost us further signings in the summer.

In return, however, we’d be bringing in a generational talent who could dominate the middle of the park for the next decade.

With that in mind, would we want to trade in Bellingham for a couple more signings that won’t get close to his level?

The choice is ours.

