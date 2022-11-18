Premier League team eyeing up Ben Doak already after superb cameo v Derby – report

Ben Doak has already got a number of Liverpool fans hugely excited about his future at the club after a thrilling cameo appearance against Derby County in the Carabao Cup.

Not only have those associated with the Reds been keeping an eye on the 17-year-old’s progress, however, with NottinghamshireLive now reporting that Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest are keeping a close eye on the teenager ahead of the January window.

The Scottish youngster moved over to Anfield earlier in the year after impressing in Celtic’s ranks.

Whilst we’d love nothing more than to see Doak get some more minutes in the famous red shirt – likely coming in the cup competitions – we’d be far more interested in ensuring a regular supply of game time.

We’d have to cast some doubt over the prospect of considerably more minutes coming with Cooper’s outfit and would certainly need some assurances in that regard.

As a coach more than familiar with our Academy system, of course, we wouldn’t be opposed to the idea of the Welshman helping develop the attacker in Nottinghamshire.

