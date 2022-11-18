(Photo) What Mo Salah & Eden Hazard were spotted doing ahead of Egypt friendly

Mo Salah is, without question, a big miss in the upcoming Qatar World Cup, though that hasn’t stopped the No.10 from engaging in some international football as Egypt took on Belgium in a friendly.
The former Roma man was spotted embracing Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard ahead of the tie (which Roberto Martinez’s men are losing 2-0, at the time of writing).
The Belgian is back in action for his national side and hoping to make a big impact at the tournament following a difficult, injury-ridden three years with Los Blancos.
You can catch the photo below, courtesy of @SalahCentral:
Mohamed Salah and Eden Hazard prematch 🤝 pic.twitter.com/OxtIKHi4X8
— Salah Central (@SalahCentral) November 18, 2022