(Photo) What Mo Salah & Eden Hazard were spotted doing ahead of Egypt friendly

Mo Salah is, without question, a big miss in the upcoming Qatar World Cup, though that hasn’t stopped the No.10 from engaging in some international football as Egypt took on Belgium in a friendly.

The former Roma man was spotted embracing Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard ahead of the tie (which Roberto Martinez’s men are losing 2-0, at the time of writing).

The Belgian is back in action for his national side and hoping to make a big impact at the tournament following a difficult, injury-ridden three years with Los Blancos.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of @SalahCentral: