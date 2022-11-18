(Video) Salah makes Belgian backline look silly with unreal assist for Egypt

Mo Salah showcased his creative prowess on the international stage as he set up Trezeguet’s goal against Belgium.

The former Roma hitman played a sumptuous pass over the top of Roberto Martinez’s backline, right in the path of his teammate who tucked away the effort cleanly past Thibaut Courtois.

It’s a massive shame we won’t see the No.11 gracing the World Cup stage, even though it’s positive news for Liverpool ahead of the resumption of domestic football.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @SalahCentral:

