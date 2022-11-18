(Video) Trent & Bellingham share England suffering in latest brutal clip

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jude Bellingham were spotted visibly struggling with the Qatar heat in their latest training session.

The England internationals went over an industrial machine that blew out cold air after a particularly intense workout.

It’ll be interesting to see how the pair handle the heat in their opening group stage clash with Iran on November 21st.

We’ll be wishing our No.66 the best of luck and hope he’s handed enough minutes to truly showcase his talents on the international stage.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @England: