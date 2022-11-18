What Van Dijk & ‘really good’ reported LFC target have said about each other ahead of January transfer window

With the January transfer window only around the corner after the Qatar World Cup, fans are already beginning to look to the future and the possibilities Liverpool could explore in the market.

One name that has been tentatively linked with the Anfield-based outfit is that of Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong who has also attracted heavy interest from rivals Manchester United.

“When I look behind me and I see Virgil van Dijk, it gives me a feeling of calmness. A feeling of safety,” the reported Manchester United target told journalists (via TEAMtalk).

The feeling, evidently, is mutual, given the Reds’ No.4 has already shared high praise for the 25-year-old prior to jetting off with the Dutch national team.

“I’d say at Liverpool, probably Bobby Firmino. I know how difficult it is to play against him as a defender,” the 31-year-old admitted to Pitch Side (via The Boot Room).

“Because he drops deep and all this stuff. So I can say him. But [also] Mo Salah, Sadio Mané, Thiago now – it’s been a joy to play with these guys.

“For the national team, I’d say Frenkie de Jong, who is really good.”

READ MORE: ‘We’re exploring…’ – FSG make fresh statement on Liverpool sale & potential deal

It has to be emphasised that this is far from being an indication of the club’s intention to move in for Van Dijk’s international teammate in the upcoming window.

However, it would be far from surprising to see Liverpool explore the option, despite Fabrizio Romano previously ruling out the Reds (Caught Offside) as a contender for his signature.

Whoever comes in, of course, has to not cost the earth given that a significant outlay on Jude Bellingham is expected in the summer window.

There are two options that immediately stand out, as Empire of the Kop covers here.

🔴 EOTK INSIDER 🔴: FSG want to sell Liverpool? What’s actually going to happen?… and more