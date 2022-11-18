Virgil van Dijk names the best player he’s played alongside during his time at Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk has previously named Kevin De Bruyne as the one player he’d love to play alongside, but the big Dutchman has now named the best player he’s already played with during his time at Liverpool.

The Netherlands captain, who’s currently in Qatar preparing for the World Cup, explained that he’s played with a lot of quality talents whilst at Anfield, but it’s one current Liverpool teammate in particular that our No. 4 singled out.

“I would say at Liverpool probably Bobby Firmino,” van Dijk said on the Pitch Side Podcast, as per African Football.

“Yeah, also knowing how difficult it is to play against him as a defender. He drops deep and all of this stuff.

“So I can say Bobby Firmino, Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Thiago.

“It has been a joy to play with all these guys.”

Bobby Firmino has mastered the ‘false-nine’ role since joining the Reds from Hoffenheim back in 2015 and has won every major trophy possible during his time on Merseyside.

His work rate off the ball is something that adhered him to Liverpool fans and his start to the campaign has been extremely impressive.

Following the arrival of Darwin Nunez from Benfica in the summer, many expected our No. 9 to see his game time limited under Jurgen Klopp, but the Brazilian has been in sensational form for the FA Cup champions

The 31-year-old has nine goals and four assists in 21 appearances (across all competitions) – he’s out of contract at the end of the season but talks over a new deal are believed to be ‘progressing well’.

Rather remarkably, Firmino was left out of the Brazil squad for the Qatar World Cup and that was a decision which came much to the surprise of van Dijk.

The Netherlands captain also named Frenkie De Jong as the best player he’s played alongside for his nation, labelling the Barcelona midfielder as ‘incredible’.

The talented midfielder, who is a reported target for Manchester United, was told to sign for Liverpool during a training session in Qatar recently and our No. 4 may try and work his magic in the coming months and convince him that Anfield is a more attractive destination.

