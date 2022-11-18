(Videos) Van Dijk & Trent star in seductive Calvin Klein advert

Calvin Klein’s latest ad campaign ahead of the Qatar World Cup may have left some fans feeling a little hot around the collar.

Liverpool stars Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold featured, showcasing a range of undergarments for the company in what can only be described as a seductive duo of clips.

The pair look in absolutely phenomenal shape, it has to be said, and more than ready for the rigours of the upcoming tournament in Doha.

You can catch the clips below, courtesy of Calvin Klein: