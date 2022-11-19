(Images) Alexander-Arnold and van Dijk bare all for Calvin Klein

There’s nothing new about seeing footballers endorsing products but the way in which Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk have appeared in their latest marketing campaign is a little more revealing than we’re used to.

The pair have joined forces with male underwear manufacturers Calvin Klein and let’s say there’s little that has been left to the imagination in a series of images and videos that have been shared online.

With the tagline ‘Calvins or nothing’, the pair are close to choosing the second option and it’s sure to be something that many will enjoy but some may find a little uncomfortable to view.

It must have been a rather lucrative deal to see both men commit so much to the brand but it’s not harming anyone and will be sure to make them a fair bit of money – one would assume.

You can watch the videos and view the images of Alexander-Arnold and van Dijk via @CalvinKlein on Twitter:

