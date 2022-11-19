(Video) “This guy is just crazy” – Fabinho on the funniest player in the Reds squad

Liverpool have a dressing room that is full of talented players bu Fabinho was asked to reveal which one he thought was the funniest within the Anfield dressing room.

Speaking with Saturday Social on Sky Sports, the Brazilian answered by saying: “Kostas Tsimikas, the Greek Scouser. This guy is just crazy, he’s always joking with everyone. He looks to be always happy, he is the type of guy you want to have around you. He’s a really nice guy”.

It’s perhaps an answer that makes sense as soon as you hear it as, despite being also a very good player, we are all fully aware of how excentric our left-back can be.

It’s great to see that his Greek Scouser nickname is still present too and that the team spirit is clearly lifted whilst he is around.

You can watch Fabinho’s thoughts on Tsimikas (from 2:30) via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

