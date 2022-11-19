(Video) Fabinho revisits his hilarious attempt at Scouse accent with “do you want some chicken lad!?”

Fabinho is already well-known for his attempts at the Scouse accent and he revisited this skill once again, in a recent interview with Sky Sports ahead of the World Cup.

Speaking with Saturday Social, our No.3 was asked if he could speak any Scouse and this led to him retelling the story of how he once attempted the accent during an Instagram question and answer session.

READ MORE: (Video) “This guy is just crazy” – Fabinho on the funniest player in the Reds squad

His famous line of “Do you want some chicken lad?” was revealed as the most asked question for the Brazilian and he duly replied by having another go at his famous line.

After claiming he’s learning the accent from Curtis Jones, it’s fair to say that the 29-year-old has little work to do to perfect it but there’s certainly been much worse efforts than his.

You can watch Fabinho’s take on the Scouse accent (from 2:55) via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

EOTK Insider: 🏆 Liverpool’s Two World Cup Winners and 14 Finalists, ahead of Qatar 🔴