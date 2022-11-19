(Video) ‘Oh, wow!’ – Henderson puts reporter in his place over World Cup remark

Jordan Henderson laughed off Gabriel Clarke’s suggestion that the Qatar World Cup might be his last; a response that left the reporter in question sounding a little sheepish.

The Liverpool midfielder rightly pointed out that a number of players have made it to the biggest international competition at a similar age to what he’ll be (36) come the North American-based World Cup.

One might reasonably be inclined to suggest that the former Sunderland star lacks the quality of a Luka Modric, though we shouldn’t be quick to rule out the possibility of the Reds skipper having enough fuel in the tank to be present once more in 2026.

Only time will tell on that front.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of ITV: