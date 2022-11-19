Klopp just given great news by FSG ahead of January transfer window

Liverpool’s transfer business is expected to go ahead as planned despite FSG’s reported intention to sell the club, should a suitable suitor be identified.

Tom Werner, the club’s chairman, clarified the situation, critically confirming ‘it’s business as usual’ amid the search for investment.

“We’re exploring a sale, but there’s no urgency, no time frame for us, and as far as I’m concerned, it’s business as usual,” the FSG chief told the Boston Globe (in quotes carried by the Liverpool Echo).

It’s four words that should go some way to relieving Jurgen Klopp and the club’s recruitment team amid concerns over the funding of a potential January transfer window addition.

The Merseysiders are expected to dip their toes into the upcoming window to replenish a midfield department that has struggled to perform at the highest standard this term.

The extent of any business conducted in the winter window remains up for debate, of course, given that a move for Jude Bellingham is set to take place next year.

We know Liverpool are unlikely to raise brows with their spending in January, at any rate.

As such, we can safely rule out a move for the likes of Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez, though the likes of (still injured) Konrad Laimer and Joao Gomes should be more achievable.