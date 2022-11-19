Real Madrid have just cleared a path for Liverpool to sign ‘complete’ player – Sport

Real Madrid are reportedly now unprepared to fork out the £130m potentially required to sign Liverpool target Jude Bellingham in the summer.

This update comes courtesy of Sport (via the Liverpool Echo) and may provide some optimism within the Reds’ recruitment team that they can snap up the ‘complete’ (as described by ESPN) midfielder.

The Englishman is expected to rank his potential suitors, with the player’s personal preferences and desire to fulfil his phenomenal potential set to determine where he ends up in the summer.

Los Blancos currently have the upper hand as far as team performance is concerned, though questions might reasonably be asked of the club’s ability to ensure the teenager hits his talent ceiling.

That’s no slight on a world-class manager like Carlo Ancelotti, though Bellingham may very well be better served being coached by the likes of Jurgen Klopp or Pep Guardiola.

The question remains, however, whether we’ll have the funds necessary to buy a seat at the negotiating table.

