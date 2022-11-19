(Image) Nunez poses alongside F1 star as preparation for the World Cup continues

With five days until his first World Cup tournament begins, Darwin Nunez appears to be in a relaxed mood with the rest of his national squad.

Our No.27 was pictured meeting Fernando Alonso in Dubai, alongside the Uruguay squad and it looks like there were a fair few F1 fans within the team.

READ MORE: (Images) Alexander-Arnold and van Dijk bare all for Calvin Klein

It’s good to see that our forward is in a relaxed mood and there will be plenty of our supporters who will be hoping he does well and builds some more confidence with an impressive performance on the world stage.

The main thing is that he returns to Anfield happy and healthy, hopefully with a few goals under his belt too!

You can view the image of Nunez and Alonso via @Uruguay on Twitter:

🔴 EOTK INSIDER 🔴: FSG want to sell Liverpool? What’s actually going to happen?… and more