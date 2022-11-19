(Photo) Salah snapped with Courtois for first time since Champions League final

Mo Salah enjoyed a positive encounter with World Cup hopefuls Belgium as his Egypt side beat the Red Devils 2-1.

The Egyptian international registered a sumptuous assist for Trezeguet’s winning goal as the Pharaohs stunned their opponents ahead of the Qatar-based tournament.

It seems our No.11 has put the demons of the Champions League final to one side as he was spotted laughing with Real Madrid duo Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard after the full-time whistle.

