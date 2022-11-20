‘He said…’ – The one-word answer rumoured LFC buyer Steve Ballmer gave on owning another team

Steve Ballmer reportedly told Sam Farmer ‘no’ when questioned whether he could see himself owning another sports team.

This comes courtesy of the Echo with FSG not entirely ruling out the possibility that they could remain stewards of the club, should they not find an appropriate suitor.

“And it was a definitive no. He said he already spends enough time focused on the Clippers and now building a new arena for them,” the Los Angeles Times reporter said on Twitter, as quoted by the publication. “Said he’s not interested in devoting time to another team.”

The Merseysiders are said to have ‘a number of options’ on the table, though Fenway are far from appearing in a rush to finalise any kind of deal, be it a minority investment or a full takeover.

The American had been tentatively (at best) linked with the Anfield-based outfit with the likes of Mukesh Ambani also attracting some attention, though it seems both options are out of the picture.

It’s a situation that will certainly benefit the club long-term once the ideal next owner is identified who can take us forward in a world financially dominated by the likes of Manchester City and Newcastle United – without compromising our morals.

Ballmer would have been a particularly ideal candidate in that regard (with an especially high competency rating), though it seems we’ll have to look in other directions to find such a desired result.

