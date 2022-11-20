Liverpool fans won’t believe club prepared to take Ronaldo off Man Utd’s hands after interview fiasco

One might have fairly assumed that none of the top sides in Europe (especially a recent Champions League winner) would be inclined to gamble on Cristiano Ronaldo after his latest round of unsavoury antics.

Chelsea, it seems, are willing to take that risk with Kevin Palmer citing reports in tweeting that the Blues are ‘ready to sign’ the Portuguese international.

Chelsea are ready to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, according to the latest reports. The owners are keen… Graham Potter’s views yet to be revealed #CFC #MUFC — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) November 20, 2022

Whether the owners’ ambition is in line with Graham Potter’s thoughts on the matter remains to be seen, though it’s fair to say its an unlikely eventuality.

At 37 years of age, with all due respect to the Ballon d’Or winner, he seems far too much trouble for what he’s worth.

Given Ronaldo’s already made clear his lack of interest in a rotational role at Old Trafford, it’s supremely difficult to see how he’d fit into life at Stamford Bridge.

It’s one problem we’re certainly glad we don’t have to consider ourselves with Liverpool’s recruitment efforts trusted to the experts over the wild whims of the ownership.

There’s no question that the former Real Madrid man is a phenomenal talent on his day, though his presence doesn’t exactly make for the most united of squads.

