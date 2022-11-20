‘I see myself at…’ – Frenkie De Jong reveals where he sees his future after being told to sign for Liverpool

Frenkie De Jong was told to join Liverpool recently but the Dutch midfielder has now claimed that he sees his future at Barcelona.

The 25-year-old midfielder is looking to shine at the Qatar World Cup with the Netherlands across the next few weeks and whilst he was training alongside migrant workers with his national side recently, the Manchester United target was told to make a move to Anfield.

The former Ajax star Erik Ten Hag’s top target in the summer (according to Manchester Evening News) and Chelsea were also linked, but it now appears that despite the financial struggles that the Catalan outfit are facing, he appears to be happy at Xavi Hernandez’s side.

“I am very happy in Barcelona,” he told De Telegraaf (via Rousing The Kop).

“When I play it’s great and in terms of living here life is perfect.

“I see myself at Barcelona for as long as possible.

“I personally hope for another eight or ten years.”

Liverpool have never really been seriously linked with a move for the talented midfielder and reports are suggesting that Jude Bellingham is the main transfer target for the FA Cup champions.

De Jong recently heaped huge praise on his Netherlands teammate Virgil van Dijk which teased Reds fans that he could be interested in a move to Merseyside, but his recent comments appear to have put paid to those rumours.

His ability to control the tempo from the middle of the park, much like Thiago Alcantara has the ability to, the Barcelona No. 21 would be a great signing but we certainly believe that the club have set aside other targets at the moment.

Kopites are calling out for the club to sign an elite midfielder, either in January or at the end of the season, and we’ll have to wait and see what happens on the transfer front.

