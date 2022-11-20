‘Will add so much to French football’ – Ex-France boss heaps praise on ‘world-class’ Liverpool star he’d love to see play for PSG

Raymond Domenech has labelled Mo Salah as world-class and has claimed he’d like to see the Liverpool star sign for PSG.

The Egyptian superstar has become recognised as one of the best players in the world in recent years since returning to the Premier League from AS Roma but he will not be featuring at the Qatar World Cup after his nation failed to qualify.

“If we talk about Mohamed Salah, I can only say he is world-class,” Domenech told MBC Masr (via Rousing The Kop).

“All the awards that Salah won are fully deserved. It is unfortunate that he will not participate in the 2022 World Cup.

READ MORE: Graeme Bailey says Liverpool have done ‘major work’ on two midfield transfer targets as Klopp’s ‘priority’ revealed

“I would certainly like to see him play for Paris Saint-Germain. A player with this mentality pushes the team forward and is a huge addition.

“He is on a level that only Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe reached, and he embodies what every coach wishes for in a player and will add so much to French football.”

Despite the frustration of not being a part of the 2022 World Cup in the Middle East, our No. 11 has recently picked up more silverware after he was voted the TikTok Fans’ Player of the Year at the ceremony held in Dubai on Thursday.

He pipped the likes of Karim Benzema, Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi to the award.

There was a lot of anxiety surrounding the 30-year-old’s situation at Liverpool earlier this year but those nerves were calmed when he signed a bumper new deal with the Merseysiders in the summer.

He became the highest-paid earner in the club’s history and dedicated his long-term future to the Anfield outfit.

PSG, who are owned by Qatari based consortium, have attracted the likes of Messi and Neymar to the French capital in recent years with their huge amount of financial backing but Salah looks to be going absolutely nowhere and has admitted he loves life at Liverpool.

He has 19 goal contributions in 21 appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side this term (across all competitions) and let’s hope he can continue to perform when we return to action on December 22 with our League Cup clash against Manchester City.

EOTK Insider: 🏆 Liverpool’s Two World Cup Winners and 14 Finalists, ahead of Qatar