Reds legend urges Liverpool to consider move for 25-year-old PL midfielder over Jude Bellingham

Graeme Souness has suggested that Liverpool should consider a move for James Maddison rather than Jude Bellingham.

The Reds are believed to be huge admirers of the Borussia Dortmund midfielder and have singled the 19-year-old out as their main target for the next two transfer windows.

There will be serious interest in the England international’s signature from other clubs across Europe, however, and the former Anfield favourite therefore believes Jurgen Klopp should consider a move for the Leicester City midfielder instead.

“I think all the big guns are after him [Bellingham] and I think Liverpool would do well to sign him,” Souness told the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast (via CaughtOffside).

“I think they will have stiff opposition.

“The way football works today if Real Madrid come after you you generally end up there.

“He’s a player, I like him very much, but I just think there are more goals in James Maddison, and I like James Maddison.”

Bellingham has impressed for the Bundesliga outfit both domestically and in the Champions League this season.

It’s remarkable that the former Birmingham City star is still a teenager, especially when you consider his maturity both on and off the pitch and the fact he’s already captain Edin Terzic’s side on numerous occasions already.

When the midfielder returns from the Qatar World Cup, Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has admitted he’ll sit down with their star man and ask him whether he wants to leave.

Liverpool fans are crying out for the club to sign an elite midfielder and Bellingham does appear to tick most of the boxes.

He’s expected to cost any interested suitor anywhere in the region of £120m when he does decide to leave Germany but when you consider that he has the potential to shine for the next decade and more, it’s a move that would make sense financially.

Maddison, meanwhile, has been in stunning form for Leicester this season and deservedly earned a spot in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the World Cup.

The 25-year-old has registered 11 goals contributions in 13 Premier League appearances this term and his current deal at the King Power expires in 2024.

He does appear to be a more attacking player than Bellingham (who can operate as a No. 6 or a No. 8) but it could be a move that Liverpool consider in the future.

