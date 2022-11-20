Fabrizio Romano opens up on Liverpool’s ‘main focus’ as January ‘contacts’ claim made

Fabrizio Romano has weighed in on the transfer landscape once more to share that Liverpool are ‘having some contracts’ and looking out for decent opportunities in the market.

The Reds’ ‘main focus’ is still to secure a ‘top midfielder’ in the summer window with Jude Bellingham reportedly topping the list for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

“In January, it will be about the opportunities. I think they need some fresh players to help Jurgen Klopp,” the reliable Italian journalist told Give Me Sport.

“They’re exploring the market.

“They’re having some contacts to see if there are some good opportunities, but the main focus will be on the new midfielder, a top midfielder, in the summer.”

Given how unreliable the club’s midfield department has been for much of the campaign, however, it would be surprising to see the Premier League-based outfit emerge from the winter window without one signing.

It’s more than possible, given the quality available to him, that Fabinho will return from the World Cup with renewed purpose and, hopefully, more consistent performances on the pitch.

Given that Brazil are considered top contenders for the World Cup crown, however, it would be an awful gamble to take to not bring in some cover for the holding midfield role.

At 29 years of age, we’re not too concerned about the former Monaco man reaching the end of the line at Anfield, though some future planning in that department could hardly hurt our chances of securing top four football this term.

