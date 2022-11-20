Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool transfer news fans have been wanting to hear

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Liverpool will be prioritising ‘new midfielders’ next year.

This update comes on Twitter with the Italian also reporting that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is expected to see his contract through to completion next summer.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, expected to leave Liverpool in 2023 as free agent. There are no talks to extend his contract as things stand. 🚨🔴 #LFC New midfielders will be the priority for Liverpool on the market next year. pic.twitter.com/PPIDhbFN6I — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 20, 2022

Whether ‘midfielders’ specifically means two new options spread across as many windows, or three, remains to be seen, though it’s clear that some serious recruitment will be required to address both the ageing midfield department and potentially as many as three exits in 2023 as contracts expire.

It’s not necessarily groundbreaking news for those keeping a close eye on the club, though it’s critical that we don’t feel our current struggles can be fixed with just one midfield signing alone.

A transfer of Jude Bellingham’s calibre would be significant for our fortunes over the course of the next decade or so, without question.

However, it has to be said that Fabinho’s form in 2022/23 has highlighted the clear need for a new holding midfielder to provide competition and relieve our No.3 should his performances continue to be found wanting before the January window.

