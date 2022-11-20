Dad of 165-goal reported Liverpool target confirms attacker has received ‘official proposal’

Endrick’s father has confirmed that PSG have submitted an ‘official proposal’ to Palmeiras for his son’s signature ahead of the January window.

The Brazilian is said to have attracted some interest from Liverpool (reported by Sky Sports), though it appears that the Reds are far from being in the driving seat in negotiations if Fabrizio Romano’s latest tweet (relaying Canal do Nicola’s reporting) on the matter is anything to go by.

Endrick's father Douglas: "Paris Saint-Germain are the only club that opened negotiations with Palmeiras with an official proposal, as things stand". 🚨🔴🔵🇧🇷 #PSG "There are many club from different countries keen on signing him. PSG have already moved", tells Canal do Nicola. pic.twitter.com/X3wuvptRQP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 19, 2022

The highly-rated youngster has amassed a remarkable 165 goals in 169 games within the Brazilian outfit’s youth ranks and is reportedly being tracked by the likes of Real Madrid.

It’s far from surprising to learn of such a high degree of interest in the forward and it’s a shame that we look likely to miss out on the race given that we’ll be prioritising midfielders across the next two transfer windows.

That’s no slight on any of our current options and, indeed, our current forward line boasts some phenomenal talent ranging from the experienced Mo Salah to the raw potential of Darwin Nunez.

Should Endrick somehow remain put by 2024, however, he’s a talent we should absolutely have our eye on for a potential transfer.

