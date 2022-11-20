‘Mane was better’ – Former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren makes ‘jealous’ Mo Salah admission

Dejan Lovren has joked that Mo Salah is ‘jealous’ that he will be competing at the Qatar World Cup with Croatia and claimed his former Reds teammate is going to turn up at the tournament with a Croatian flag to offer his support.

The Egyptian King was denied a spot at the tournament earlier this year when the Pharaohs were defeated by Sadio Mane’s Senegal in a two-legged play-off tie.

Croatia, who were beaten by France in the 2018 Russia World Cup final, will be looking to cause more upsets this time around and begin their campaign against Morocco on Wednesday.

“100%. I would also be jealous,” Lovren replied when asked if Salah is ‘jealous’ that he’s playing at the World Cup (as quoted by the Liverpool Echo).

“What’s he been saying? That he will support me. I mean, it’s nice to hear that, but to be honest I’m sad that he didn’t qualify.

“He was so close, but Mane was better. He has said he will come… with a Croatia flag!”

Lovren and Salah struck up a great friendship during their time together on Merseyside.

Our former No. 6 recently joked about his obsession with the former AS Roma winger recently when he released a video about how his morning routine revolves around the 30-year-old.

It’s understandably heartbreaking for our No. 11 that he won’t be competing in Qatar, but the month-long break gives him a good opportunity to rest and enjoy some time with the rest of Jurgen Klopp’s squad who aren’t representing their nations at the tournament.

The FA Cup champions are heading to Dubai to complete some warm weather training and to also compete in friendlies against Lyon and AC Milan.

EOTK Insider: 🏆 Liverpool’s Two World Cup Winners and 14 Finalists, ahead of Qatar