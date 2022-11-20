Luis Suarez predicts big things for Liverpool star he’s been giving advice to

Luis Suarez has backed his international compatriot Darwin Nunez to achieve greatness at Liverpool Football Club.

The pair have jetted off to Doha for the upcoming Qatar World Cup with the Reds attacker having left domestic action in prime form, amassing seven goals in his last 10 games.

“Nunez is now playing for Liverpool like I knew he would,” the Uruguayan international told the Mirror (via the Echo).

“He has exploded – and I am sure there will be many goals and trophies for him there.

“I speak with him regularly. I want him to help him, for him to learn from my mistakes.”

All too many were quick to suggest that Jurgen Klopp’s men had spent their £64m outlay poorly after a difficult start to life in the English top-flight.

It’s fair to say that Nunez has since banished such accusations and looks set to enjoy a potentially fruitful World Cup campaign.

We’ll certainly be hoping to see the 23-year-old carry his form onto the international stage to put him in a great shape for the second-half of the season.

A long slog awaits in order to claw our way back into the heralded top four spots and we’ll be needing the No.27 fit and firing for the challenges ahead.

If Suarez’s advice can help him realise his phenomenal potential along the way, you’d be hard-pressed to find any fan willing to stop the pair’s discussions beyond the World Cup.

