Ex-Man Utd boss admits he wanted to sign Mane before Liverpool bought him

Louis van Gaal has openly admitted that he wanted to sign Liverpool legend Sadio Mane before his switch to Anfield.

The Senegalese international, who recently made the switch to Bayern Munich, was sadly ruled out of the World Cup with injury.

“I wanted him when I was the manager at Man Utd. I chased him at the time,” the Dutchman told reporters, as quoted by the Metro. “I am a fan of Mane. He can break open a match and I would say Senegal will really miss him.”

It’s not news that will invite a positive response from the Old Trafford faithful, particularly given how spectacular a career he enjoyed with Jurgen Klopp’s Reds, playing a vital role in the club’s resurgence.

Again, it goes to show just how remarkable the efforts of our recruitment team over the years have been.

Julian Ward still has massive boots to fill following Michael Edwards’ departure in the summer but it has been a decent enough start from our new sporting director who ensured we snapped up a phenomenal talent in Darwin Nunez.

There’s high hopes too for both Calvin Ramsay and Fabio Carvalho, though his biggest test yet will come in the form of the next two windows as we look to revamp a midfield department in desperate need of investment.

