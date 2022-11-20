‘When Liverpool…’ – David Moyes highlights one key area that gives Reds advantage over other PL sides

David Moyes has explained how sides in the Premier League are setting up to ‘counterattack from corners’ and outlined Liverpool and Mo Salah in particular as one example.

The Egyptian King is one of the quickest players in the English top-flight and his pace has been witnessed on numerous occasions in devastating fashion since he joined the Reds in 2017.

Our ability to punish teams and turn attack into defence in seconds is what we’ve built a lot of our success on in recent years and a lot of that is owed to both Jurgen Klopp and our No. 11.

“A lot of sides are now training to counterattack from corners,” Moyes wrote in his column for The Times [Rousing The Kop].

“Some teams have players who even break on delivery: when Liverpool defend a corner, Mo Salah is always on the edge of the box.

“The second the ball comes in, he’s on his way up the pitch.”

A prime example of our ability to rip teams apart even when the ball is in our own half is the fact Alisson Becker has registered three assists since joining the club.

As soon as our No. 1 gets the ball, often from corners or free kicks from the opponents, Salah is always alert and ready to receive the ball from the Brazilian.

It’s great to see that the West Ham boss has singled out the FA Cup champions for their counterattacking ability.

The 30-year-old winger struck up a scintillating partnership with Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino for years on Merseyside, but following the departure of the Senegal star earlier this year to Bayern Munich, Darwin Nunez has replaced him in the starting XI.

We look forward to seeing our side develop and continue to be lethal on the counterattack.

