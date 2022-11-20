Romano reveals 29-year-old Liverpool star will leave as a free agent next year and outlines Jurgen Klopp’s ‘priority’

Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will leave Liverpool as a free agent at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old has made just four appearances for the FA Cup champions this term and according to the Italian transfer specialist there are ‘no talks to extend his contract’ at the moment.

The former Arsenal talent joined the Reds from the Gunners back in 2017 and despite impressing during his early days at the club, the midfielder has been regularly sidelined through injury and has failed to consolidate his spot in the starting XI.

During the 2017/18 campaign when we reached the Champions League final in Kiev, before suffering a serious knee injury in the semi-final of the competition, the Ox was one of our standout performers with his energy and drive from midfield making him a huge favourite amongst supporters.

He suffered a hamstring injury during our preseason tour in Asia, however, and only recently has he returned to fitness.

Romano also confirmed that strengthening the middle of the park will be Liverpool’s ‘priority’ across the next two transfer windows – something that won’t come as a surprise to Reds fans.

Following a far from convincing start to the campaign, the failure to sign an elite midfielder earlier this year has showed.

Naby Keita may join our No. 15 in leaving the club when their contracts expire at the end of the current campaign while James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara are now the wrong side of 30.

Jude Bellingham is the name that most Kopites want to see arrive at Anfield in the near future but there is a number of clubs across Europe keeping tabs on the 19-year-old’s situation.

Let’s hope we’re active in the transfer market, either in January or at the end of the season, to ensure we remain a major force both domestically and in Europe.

Check Romano’s latest update below via his official Twitter account:

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, expected to leave Liverpool in 2023 as free agent. There are no talks to extend his contract as things stand. 🚨🔴 #LFC New midfielders will be the priority for Liverpool on the market next year. pic.twitter.com/PPIDhbFN6I — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 20, 2022

