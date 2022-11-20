‘My understanding…’ – Fabrizio Romano drops Liverpool transfer claim as player contact explored

Liverpool will face an almighty battle to capture Jude Bellingham’s signature in 2023 over the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Fabrizio Romano notes that none of the three are out of the race just yet with Real Madrid, in particular, yet to withdraw before the exact price-tag of the Englishman is revealed.

“I’ve seen the claim that Real Madrid are not ready to pay Borussia Dortmund’s asking price for Jude Bellingham, but here’s my understanding of the situation…” the renowned Italian journalist told Caught Offside.

“There’s no asking price yet for Bellingham. It will be decided in 2023. Real Madrid will be in the race alongside Liverpool, Manchester City and also Chelsea for Bellingham; it’s still not time to negotiate with Borussia Dortmund, this will happen in 2023.

“Contacts are just on the player’s side as of now, so I wouldn’t read too much into what the club’s demands could be just yet, as it will be decided later.”

That hasn’t stopped any of the outfits mentioned from building up contact with the England midfielder and his representatives ahead of time, of course.

The former Birmingham City teenager’s asking price could very well soar up to €150m as things currently stand. However, all interested parties will be watching with plenty of interest how he performs at the World Cup and the potential impact on his valuation.

There’s an element of expectation among some quarters that we could be priced out of a move for Bellingham should factors weigh in Borussia Dortmund’s favour.

Assuming that things don’t get too out of control in that regard, however, it’s difficult to see us giving up on the possibility entirely given how unwilling we’ve been to pursue alternate targets.

