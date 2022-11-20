Ex-sporting director blown away by ‘magnificent’ 21-year-old amid ‘long-standing’ Liverpool links

Moises Caicedo is a potential transfer target for the summer window judging by the asking price previously quoted for the Ecuadorian (£100m and beyond), even if only jokingly, by ex-Brighton boss Graham Potter.

The now Chelsea manager was quoted by the Mirror, back in September, as saying: “You’d probably get his boots for that from the chairman – maybe! £100m? They can try. It doesn’t surprise me that people are looking at him because he is playing at a fantastic level.”

The timing of the World Cup means Europe’s top clubs will have the perfect opportunity to evaluate his abilities on the biggest stage in global football.

Tor-Kristian Karlsen is already more than impressed by what he’s seen from the alleged ‘magnificent’ Liverpool target.

“With the eyes of admiring scouts from some of Europe’s top clubs upon him, the Ecuador star has been in magnificent form for his club side and can rightly be counted among the top defensive midfielders in the Premier League,” the former Monaco sporting director told ESPN. “Tidy and efficient, both in and out of possession, Caicedo covers every blade of grass, is consistent with his passing and has 25 caps for his country already.”

Ben Jacobs has already made clear that our interest in the 21-year-old has been ‘longstanding’ with offers expected to be made in January.

Whether Liverpool are one of these interested parties remains to be seen given that the Seagulls are expected to demand around £50m (potentially more if the midfielder enjoys a strong World Cup campaign).

We at the Empire of the Kop expect the club to be shopping at around the £30-40m mark in anticipation of Jude Bellingham costing upwards of £100m in the summer.

