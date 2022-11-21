(Video) Lallana’s sh*thousing hilariously sends Haaland spinning during City clash

The Qatar World Cup has left many a fan feeling a little flat for myriad reasons – not least of all the clear human rights concerns in the region – with some looking back to the first-half of the league season for comfort.

A moment of retrospection led one supporter to discover a hilarious moment during Brighton’s visit to the Etihad earlier in the campaign with ex-Red Adam Lallana spotted walking through Erling Haaland on his way to remonstrating with the referee.

The Norwegian international seemed a little stunned by the midfielder’s actions.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of ESPNFC’s TikTok account, via Reddit user u/madpoontang: